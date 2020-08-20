For Once I Won’t Be Blamed For Embezzlement Of Covid-19 Funds – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has downplayed claims that he is a stranger in his own government.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, the second in command seemed to hit out on the government over recent scandals that have rocked the Ministry of Health on alleged embezzlement of funds in irregular procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The DP alluded that he has been isolated in the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic saying that for the first time he won’t be blamed for the mess.

He was responding to a story by The Standard indicating that he had been reduced to a mere “spectator” in matters running of government as the 2022 elections draw closer.

“At least for once it won’t be possible to be blamed for what someone said ‘started in Wuhan as a virus, landed in Italy as a pandemic and now in Kenya as a multi-billion shilling corruption enterprise’. Wacha niendelee kama spectator. ISORAIT, ” he tweeted.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 at least for once it won't be possible to be blamed for what someone said "started in Wuhan as a virus, landed in Italy as a pandemic and now in Kenya as a multi-billion shilling corruption enterprise". Wacha niendelee kama spectator. ISORAIT. pic.twitter.com/d1IMef1s7t — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 20, 2020

In the scandal, the Kenya Medical Supply Authority (KEMSA) is accused of having procured PPEs at double the market price.

The agency reportedly procured N95 masks at an outrageous price of KSh1,300 per piece against the Ksh700 market price.

Already, KEMSA CEO Jonah Mwangi Manjari, Head of Procurement Charles Juma and Commercial Director Eliud Mureithi have been suspended to pave way for the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the matter.

This is not the first time the DP is criticizing his own government.

On Tuesday he condemned the arrest of Senators amid the county revenue sharing formula standoff.

Ruto termed the move as abuse of police and the criminal justice system in a deliberate attempt to intimidate and blackmail elected leaders to support the population-driven formula fronted by the state.

“The abuse of police&criminal justice to bully citizens,threaten and intimidate leaders and now blackmail senate is WRONG. VERY WRONG. It’s NOT the reason millions woke up early to vote for us,” Ruto tweeted.

The senators who were arrested on Monday as the house debated on the revenue sharing formula include Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Dr Christopher Langat (Bomet).

ODM leader Raila Odinga had also weighed in on the matter saying that the arrest of the three senators yesterday shows that the struggle for democracy in the country is far from over.

Since the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga, the cordial relationship between the Head of State and his deputy seemed to have hit the rocks.

Ruto has severally accused Odinga of having wreaked the Jubilee party.

