Blackout Hits Nairobi as Kenya Power Substation Flooded

Utility firm Kenya Power has announced blackouts in Nairobi following heavy rains experienced last night.

In a statement released on Friday, Kenya Power said its Nairobi West Sub Station was flooded following the rains.

Customers affected include those residing in Nairobi West, South C, parts of Langata Road, parts of Mbagathi Way, Dam Estate, Civil Servants Estate, Five Star Estate, Parts of Lower Hill and environs.

The company has assured those affected that its engineers are working to restore power supply.

“We would like to assure affected customers that restoration work is currently in progress and our teams are working round the clock to restore supply as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and thank our customers for their patience.”

Nairobi is among many parts of the country experiencing heavy rainfall.

The Kenya meteorological department had warned of floods due to the heavy rains.

Last night, four people died after being swept away by floods in Kibra, Nairobi.

