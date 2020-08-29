Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Colon Cancer

American star Chadwick Boseman has died.

The 42 year old actor who will be remembered for his role in the superhero movie “Black Panther” lost the battle to colon cancer.

In a statement, Boseman passed away at his home with family by his side.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

He will also be remembered for bringing to life real life figures like baseball great Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42, and musician James Brown in 2014’s Get on Up.

His role in Black Panther, redefined what it means to be “young, gifted and black”.

Raking in more than a billion dollars in cinema, Black Panther became the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture at the Oscars.

He also played the same role in other Marvel films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

He was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 but never made his health status known.

