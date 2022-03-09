VIDEO: Bizzare Penalty Award Rekindles Match Fixing Claims In KPL

FIFA, the global football body, has in the past taken action against match fixing in Kenya, but it appears the game is still haunted by the vice.

In a FKF Caretaker Committee Premier League game between Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United over the weekend, referee Caroline Wanjala was at the centre of two glaringly dubious calls in favour of the latter – helping them to win 2-0.

The first penalty saw Wanjala point to the spot after City goalkeeper Steve Njung’e punched away a corner kick without any visible infringement.

But according to Wanjala, a City player had hanged on an opponent’s shirt.

With no live coverage, referees in the FKFPL and NSL are openly doing crazy things this season. At least @NrbCityStars records all its matches & we can review such weird calls, what about the other teams that do not? pic.twitter.com/DeR7jZIuJR — Jeff Kinyanjui (@Nyash88) March 7, 2022

In the second jaw dropping call, this time in favour of City, Wanjala blew for penalty for an incident way outside the box.

The match ended with both teams a man less.

City in a statement termed the two decisions “suspect”, while calling on better appointment of match officials.

Wanjala, according to City, was involved in their game against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu which equally ended controversially.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...