in SPORTS

VIDEO: Bizzare Penalty Award Rekindles Match Fixing Claims In KPL

match fixing kpl
Referee Caroline Wanjala. [Courtesy]

FIFA, the global football body, has in the past taken action against match fixing in Kenya, but it appears the game is still haunted by the vice.

In a FKF Caretaker Committee Premier League game between Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United over the weekend, referee Caroline Wanjala was at the centre of two glaringly dubious calls in favour of the latter – helping them to win 2-0.

The first penalty saw Wanjala point to the spot after City goalkeeper Steve Njung’e punched away a corner kick without any visible infringement.

But according to Wanjala, a City player had hanged on an opponent’s shirt.

In the second jaw dropping call, this time in favour of City, Wanjala blew for penalty for an incident way outside the box.

The match ended with both teams a man less.

City in a statement termed the two decisions “suspect”, while calling on better appointment of match officials.

Wanjala, according to City, was involved in their game against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu which equally ended controversially.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bidco UnitedCaroline WanjalaMatch FixingNairobi City Stars

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

woman declines refund us embassy bombing

US Agency Sues Kenyan Woman For Declining to Refund Sh7 Million Erroneously Paid for 1998 Terror Attack
Google to limit Tracking of Android App

Google to Introduce Archive Option to Partially Uninstall Unused Apps