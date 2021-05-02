Bitter Exchange as Comedian Prof Hamo Exposed as a Deadbeat Dad by Jemutai

Churchill Show comedian and Hot 96 FM host Herman Gakobo Kago alias Prof Hamo has been exposed as a deadbeat father by the mother of his two children, Stella Koitie aka Jemutai.

Jemutai who is also a comedian and emcee came forward on Friday when she spoke to blogger Edgar Obare.

She was seeking to anonymously sell her Facebook page to help make ends meet.

In a series of voice notes to Obare, the mother of two claimed Hamo has neglected his fatherly duties since last year.

In fact she said, the radio host abandoned her when she first got pregnant with their first child, Jeremy.

He returned when he was older and she got pregnant again in 2019 forcing her to quit her job at Churchill Show.

During this time, she said, she was helping Hamo build his brand. Even then, he did not support his family.

In a statement on Sunday however, the morning show host denied the claims and insisted that he is a “present” father.

“I have children who live with me and others who don’t live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there’s no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need.

“My wife is the one who sends upkeep for the children who don’t live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children,” he explained.

He also expressed his displeasure with how the mother of his children handled the matter.

“I believe children deserve a quiet growing atmosphere and it’s inhuman to expose them to ridicule from their friends in school.

“I wish to continue protecting my children by safeguarding their privacy and not engaging in any mudslinging,” he added.

In a quick rejoinder, Jemutai told off the comedian noting that she was withholding a lot of information from the public.

She stated that Hamo moved out of their home in October 2020 when he last saw his children, Jeremy and Kaylee.

“It’s on a Sunday for heaven sake.Why are we lying this early it’s barely 10. Kindly excuse my English I am typing with alot of anger.1st and foremost the last time hamo Paid the rent was last year October and from then he refused to pick the caretaker calls,” she wrote.

She added that Hamo was at some point violent and has recordings to back up the claims.

“Hamo kindly note that I am withholding so much from the public including the day you were violent I have all the recording of you apologising to Abner. Accept you have failed as a father and you are ready to better sio hizi mauongo.nkt. Be better do better.”

