Bishops, Pastors Say They Need Aid, Donations From DP Ruto

A section of pastors and bishops from the North Rift who have supported the Deputy President William Ruto and his quest to give church donations and aid say they need him.

In a presser led by Bishop Simon Kemei, he intimated that the funds that were being given out to churches were cleansed and sanctified regardless of the source.

Bishop Kemei further criticized those who oppose the generosity by DP to give donations and called on him to extend a hand to those in his home region.

“As clergy, we are very happy with what the DP is doing for churches because we believe he has been touched by the hand of God to see the need of the church and use the resources available to him so he can intervene and help,” Kemei said.

He further added, “If the DP will come to my church, I will be very happy and receive him wholeheartedly. As a leader of the congregation, I know we do not have musical instruments, we don’t have seats and we have many other needs that we know the DP can aid us in filling.”

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, DP Ruto was fond of making church visits and donations hence was criticized by a section of politicians.

Weighing on the heated debate on the church and politics in the country, Ruto stated that faith comes first before other earthly titles.

“We will continue to worship JEHOVAH with our hearts and substance. We are unashamed of our God & unapologetic of our faith. We are Christians first other title after, ” the DP said.

His sentiments were hugely criticized by Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit who said that some of the leaders were using the pulpit to sanitize their ill-gotten money.

