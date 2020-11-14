Bishop Who Hosted DP Ruto in Chaotic Kenol Fundraiser Dies, Buried in low-key Ceremony

Rev. Stephen Ng’ang’a, Bishop at African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) who hosted Deputy President William Ruto in a chaotic Kenol fundraiser in Murang’a has died.

According to a Facebook post, Ng’ang’a passed away on November 5, of Pneumonia as confirmed by the church’s Secretary-General, Simon Kimaru Maina.

“We are eulogizing one of our synod member Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a who was currently serving at Gatanga\Kakuzi Diocese Murang’a. Rest well Bishop,” reads a Facebook post on AIPCA page.

Following his death, the reverend was reportedly buried yesterday, Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Gacharage in Kigumo Sub-County in a low-key ceremony.

The church’s SG, Mr Maina has intimated that the Bishop’s Pneumonia worsened after he was exposed to teargas fumes following the chaos that erupted after the DP’s visit.

Earlier in October, the two factions of Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke clashed leading to two deaths and several others injured. Properties of unknown value were also destroyed.

In videos that surfaced online, one of the groups barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a Road paralysing transport in the area. The youth were also captured pelting stones at one another.

According to the Inspector General of Police, the chaos were politically instigated thus he ordered the arrests of MP Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome.

Politicians across the country condemned the acts and urged youths not be used by politicians to settle political scores.

