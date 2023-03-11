Former CITAM Presiding Bishop Oginde Nominated As EACC Chair

Former presiding bishop of the Citam Church David Oginde has been nominated by President William Ruto to serve as the new chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The president stated in a statement on Saturday that he has also submitted his name for consideration to the National Assembly.

“His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto has on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Bishop (Dr.) David Adang Oginde for appointment as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission,” said the head of state in a statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

According to Ruto, Bishop Oginde is well-known for his honesty, integrity, and persistent efforts to advance morality and virtue in society. He is also well-respected both locally and internationally.

“If the nomination is approved by Parliament, his appointment as the Chairperson of EACC will give Kenya a demonstrable champion of deepening a value-based culture in our nation; and one who has a long and successful career of promoting ethics, integrity and civic duty in many different spheres of life.”

Bishop Oginde previously served as the Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University’s chancellor.

He has a Master’s in Leadership from Pan Africa Christian University and a PhD in Organizational Leadership from Regent University School of Management and Leadership in the United States.

The Public Service Commission had also shortlisted former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, and Amani Komara to succeed Archbishop (Emeritus) Dr. Eliud Wabukala.

Wabukala served as the anti-graft commission’s chair for a period of six years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...