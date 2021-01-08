Bishop Margaret Wanjiru To Vie For Nairobi Governor Seat on UDA Ticket

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru will vie for the Nairobi Governor seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, the party has announced.

Wanjiru was on Friday issued with the nomination certificate by party officials led by former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

The party, linked to Deputy President William Ruto, also unveiled former Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Muia Kiala as their candidate for Machakos senator.

Read: DP Ruto’s Party Changes Name To United Democratic Alliance (UDA) With Wheelbarrow Symbol

Kiala served as Governor Alfred Mutua’s deputy in his first term.

Evans Kaikai Masinde will fly the party flag in the Kabuchai MP mini-poll.

Kelele Nelson will be the UDA candidate for Huruma Ward by-election.

Present during the announcements were; Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika of Nakuru, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagwa, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri among others.

Read Also: William Ruto’s Wheelbarrow Party is Ready to Field Candidates in New By-Elections

On Thursday, Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu confirmed the successful name change and registration of UDA, which was formerly known as Party of Development and Reform (PDR).

“The registrar of political parties takes note of the decision taken by your party and the changes effected on January 7, 2021 upon the expiry of the statutory period in line with Section 20(3A) of the PPA,” Nderitu said.

It however, remains unclear if the by-election for Nairobi Governor will be held as announced by IEBC.

Read Also: Sonko’s Bid To Block Ann Kananu’s Appointment As Nairobi Deputy Governor Thrown Out

The mini-poll which was slated for February 18 was on Monday suspended until impeached Governor, Mike Sonko’s case challenging his ouster is heard and determined.

The withdrawal of a petition blocking the vetting of Anne Kananu as Nairobi deputy governor might also bar the mini-poll from happening.

Kananu is set to be vetted by the county assembly on Friday, next week.

Should the MCAs deem her fit to take over from Sonko, she will likely take over the reins of power from speaker Benson Mutura.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu