Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Coronavirus

Jesus Is Alive Ministries founder Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been discharged from hospital.

The former Starehe MP has been in hospital for a little over a week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Addressing reporters outside Aga Khan Hospital, Bishop Wanjiru confirmed that in deed two of her grandchildren and six staff members had also contracted the disease.

“I owe my healing to God. Am over 50 years and never been hospitalised before. My two grandchildren and six staff members were also positive for coronavirus,” she said.

According to the ex Nairobi Governor aspirant, she did not show any COVID-19 related symptoms but went to hospital over food poisoning.

“I didn’t have any cough, flu or running nose. I went to hospital after a bout of food poisoning. I didn’t know I had the virus,” she added.

Reports indicated that she contracted the deadly virus after hosting a prayer meeting at her Runda home.

Now, the bishop has denied hosting such a gathering.

Members of her church also showed to the press briefing carrying placards.

She was admitted to hospital on May 22 with reports indicating that she was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed on supplementary oxygen.

On the material day, she was among the 9 cases reported in Runda Estate, all of which are said to have been her guests.

