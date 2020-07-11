Bishop In Love Triangle Found Brutally Murdered

Francis Mugweru, Bishop at Joy Springs Soul-winning Worship Centre has been found brutally murdered, body deposited a few metres from his home in Kiganjo, Kiambu County.

According to K24, the clergyman who is aged 62 was waylaid by unknown men on Thursday night where he was assaulted and murdered.

Police reports indicate that the deceased’s ears were chopped off, fingers cut and skull crushed adding that his body has since been transferred to Kiambu Hospital morgue as investigations into the matter commence.

In August 2019, the deceased bishop made headlines with reports that alleged he had snatched a congregant’s wife and his five children.

In an interview with the media, the Bishop said he was not going to let go of a loving, humble and understanding wife that he had yearned to have for years.

The Bishop had further indicated that he was on the verge of making things official with his then newly found lover after ditching his former wife.

“I am not ready for any reconciliation with my former wife. My decision to ditch her was final and I am forging forward with my preparations to formalise my new marriage,” the Bishop told People Daily.

Apparently, the Bishop had previously officiated the marriage of his then-new catch to husband before snatching her away.

The reason for him dumping his former wife according to the bishop were based on allegations of disloyalty.

“She started by luring one of my former house-boys into a love affair before she opened up to other men. I decided to quit the marriage but carried nothing with me from the house. I separated with her at Juja Police Station after she threatened to kill me. I left my house to go find peace and I will never return there,” he said.

The incident shocked his congregants and the nation at large, with a majority of netizens castigating him and faulting him for breaking up a family.

However, a few of his congregants applauded him for leaving a toxic marriage and going after his heart.

