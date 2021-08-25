Bishop David Muriithi Demands DNA Test on Child Allegedly Sired with Ex-lover

House of Grace Ministries Bishop David Muriithi has demanded a DNA test to confirm paternity of a two-year-old claimed to be his.

Through his lawyer, the clergyman on Wednesday told resident magistrate Festus Terer that he needed a DNA test conducted on the child.

But the child’s mother’s lawyer, Danstan Omari wondered why the issue of paternity was being brought up after the man of the cloth admitted to siring the child in his replying affidavit.

Omari argued that the issue was an afterthought that was not brought to court through a formal application.

The defence lawyer, Njoroge, on his part said Muriithi had not admitted to fathering the child but to having had a relationship with the child’s mother, Judy Mutave Muasya.

Magistrate Terer directed that Njoroge file an application for DNA.

Muriithi also sought to bar the media from covering the matter on grounds that the woman was using the media to sensationalise the issue.

He also noted that the matter involved a child hence should not be in the media.

Not opposed to the gag, Omari noted that the Kenya Union of Journalists had obtained an order that lifted a gag order in another child case.

The case was that of Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

On Tuesday, Muriithi told the court that he was not opposed to paying school fees for the child but noted that he could not afford Sh100,000 monthly upkeep as requested by the child’s mother.

Arguing that he depends on well-wishers from his church, the married man of God said he could afford Sh10,000 per month.

“I do not earn any salary from the church and therefore I do not have a regular income or payslip. But rather I depend purely on donations from well-wishers and such donations have not been forthcoming due to Covid-19 pandemic where church activities have been disrupted for two years,” he said.

He also declined to pay for Sh5,000 electricity, Sh3,000 Wi-Fi, Sh3,000 gas, Sh2,000 DSTV and Sh3,000 water.

“…a child of two years does not require Wi-Fi or DSTV and the applicant cannot use the birth of the minor to demand that I pay for the said utilities,” he continued.

He also noted that prior to their short-lived on and off relationship, the child’s mother was in gainful business and could therefore cater for the child.

