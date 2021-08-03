Bishop David Muriithi’s Alleged Baby Mama Judy Mutave Claims Life in Danger

Woman who sued House of Grace bishop David Muriithi has claimed that her life is in danger.

Judy Mutave Muasya on Monday sued the televangelist for Sh100,000 in child upkeep.

Mutave claimed there was a strange Mercedes Benz parked outside her Kilimani home. Her brother had spotted the vehicle.

“They knocked severally but no one opened for them,” complained Mutave.

In her suit, the mother of one claimed the man of the cloth had neglected his parental obligations by declining to pay school fees for their son.

“Muriithi has neglected his parental responsibilities and has caused the minor herein to be a child in need of care and protection,” read court documents.

Read: Woman Sues House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi for Sh100,000 Monthly Child Support

Through her lawyer, Danstan Omari, Mutave wants the bishop to pay fees at Kiota School, as well as Sh1,000 for salon, Sh5,000 for entertainment, Sh3,000 for utilities and Sh2,000 for her son’s toys.

She also sought to have the bishop compelled to pay Sh20,000 for food and shopping, Sh35,000 for house rent, Sh11,000 for clothing and Sh10,000 for the house help.

In her suit, Mutave averred that she met Muriithi in 2018 after which they entered into a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their son in January 2019.

During the pregnancy, Mutave said, the minister was supportive but grew distant when their son was born.

“The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant has threatened her that he will not give his support towards the maintenance of the minor by claiming that he is a Bishop with no salary thus denying the minor what is rightfully his,” court documents read.

“The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant is a Bishop of a reputable church within the Republic of Kenya who lives a high-end life and is not willing to offer his child the same kind of life which is a clear indication of discrimination on his part.”

The matter will be heard on August 25.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu