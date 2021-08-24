“Poor” Bishop David Muriithi Admits to Siring Child out of Wedlock, To Afford Sh10,000 Monthly Upkeep

House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi has admitted to fathering a child with a woman who sued him earlier this month over child upkeep.

Judy Mutave Muasya demanded Sh100,000 monthly upkeep for their two-year-old son.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Mutave broke down the money as follows; fees at Kiota School, as Sh1,000 for salon, Sh5,000 for entertainment, Sh3,000 for utilities and Sh2,000 for her son’s toys.

She also wanted Bishop Muriithi compelled to pay Sh20, 000 for food and shopping, Sh35, 000 for house rent, Sh11, 000 for clothing and Sh10, 000 for the house help.

But the man of the cloth has said he is unable to take responsibility for their son as he is poor and depends on well-wishers to survive.

In his replying affidavit, the clergyman said he can only afford Sh10,000 on a monthly basis.

“I offer to take full responsibility of paying fees for the minor and as well as payment of 10,000 per month for the minor’s upkeep bearing in mind my limited means and family responsibility,” he said.

He also swore that he and Mutave were in a short-lived on and off relationship that ended in 2018.

Mutave said she entered into a romantic relationship with the married pastor in 2018 leading to the birth of their son in January 2019.

“The Plaintiff avers that during her pregnancy period the Defendant was very supportive and he willfully provided for her and the unborn child,” she told the court.

She averred that the minister abandoned his responsibilities on grounds that he was a pastor without a salary.

“The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant has threatened her that he will not give his support towards the maintenance of the minor by claiming that he is a Bishop with no salary thus denying the minor what is rightfully his,” court documents read.

“The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant is a Bishop of a reputable church within the Republic of Kenya who lives a high-end life and is not willing to offer his child the same kind of life which is a clear indication of discrimination on his part.”

