Bipartisan Team Announces Reconstitution of IEBC

The 14-person team assigned to lead the negotiations between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja coalitions on Wednesday said it was satisfied with the talks’ development.

The team stated that they were making progress in finding peaceful solutions to the issues at hand.

George Murugara, a member of the Kenya Kwanza side, stated that they have decided to work with a hybrid model that will acknowledge both the parliamentary process and engagements outside of parliament, allowing people outside of parliament to voice their opinions and serve as rapporteurs.

“As you can see we are agreeing on one issue after the other. We seem to be heading in the right direction. When we talk at arm’s length we actually agree,” said the Tharaka MP.

Otiende Amollo, the team leader for Azimio, said: “We can confirm that as a team we are happy with the progress of the talks.”

The Rarieda MP also stated that a team of six individuals, three from each side, will work on the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Azimio will be represented by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The government side will be represented by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

"We expect by the time they come back they will have concretized thoughts around that," he said. The talks resumed last week after the government side dropped Eldas MP Adan Keynan. Keynan belongs to Jubilee Party which is an affiliate member of Azimio. Keynan was replaced by Saku MP Ali Rasso Dido.

