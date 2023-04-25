Bipartisan Talks Suspended Over Inclusion of MPs Keynan, Pkosing

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have suspended bipartisan talks after failing to agree on the composition of the team.

In a statement, co-chair Otiende Amollo said the team failed to agree on the inclusion of MPs Adan Keynan (Eldas) and David Pkosing (Pokot South).

According to the Rarieda MP, the two MPs had the option of either leaving or for either side to withdraw their objections and allow the two to continue being members of the bipartisan team.

The other option, he said, was for President William Ruto and Raila Odinga to choose to withdraw any of the two lawmakers on their own accord.

“Until then, we have hit a stalemate and chose to suspend these talks until such time as there may be consensus or position changes,” he said.

He added: “Adan Keynan, who defected to Kenya Kwanza, is not a Jubilee member. He is in Azimio Coalition – as a vice chair deputising Wycliffe Oparanya (former Kakamega governor). We have not had an issue of principle on Pkosing. He is a member of the Kenya Union Party (KUP), which signed a preelection agreement with Azimio.”

He also argued that there was no indication that Pkosing’s party, KUP, had left Azimio, as claimed by the government side.

“To date, no agreement to withdraw from Azimio. Pkosing is the deputy leader and has not made any indication to move. He is also the deputy treasurer in Azimio,” he said.

“This shows that the Pkosing issue was made as an afterthought to appear as if we are on the same pedestal with the grievance we raised on Keynan’s issue. It’s a basis of intention, not reality.”

Kenya Kwanza on the other hand proposed a separate meeting between Dr Ruto and Raila, together with the bipartisan chairs.

“On the part of Kenya Kwanza, we have agreed that we require further consultations with the principles of the coalitions so that we are able to move forward,” Tharaka Member of Parliament George Gitonga said.

“Therefore, as we adjourn today, it is open for Otiende Amollo and myselt (Gitonga) to meet President Ruto and also meet the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a co-principal so that we can give them a report.”

The other option, the Tharaka MP said, was for the two party leaders to withdraw the two MPs.

“The third option we have is that both members sit down and evaluate themselves and make voluntary resignations,” Gitonga stated.

“The coalition principles can either decide to nominate another person or leave the numbers as they are.”

