Alleged Kenyan-born Serial Killer Chemirmir No Longer Facing Death Penalty in US

A US court will no longer seek the death sentence in a case of a suspected Kenyan-born serial killer.

For Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will going forward seek a life sentence.

According to CBS 11 News, the DA John Creuzot changed his mind after holding a meeting the victims’ families.

“At that time, it was explained that the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s would request two jury trials, with the goal of securing two life sentences without the possibility of parole. If that goal is achieved, this office will ask the court to order that the sentences be served consecutively. In effect, there will be no chance for Mr Chemirmir to die anywhere except in a Texas prison,” said Creuzot in a statement.

In December 2020, the prosecution added three more capital murder charges. Chemirmir was by last year facing 17 counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder in Dallas and Collin counties.

The three added charges were for the deaths of Joyce Abramowitz, Doris Wasserman and Margaret White.

All three who were elderly were reportedly killed in their homes and pieces of jewelry stolen from them.

Then, his lawyer Phillip Hayes, argued that the evidence against his client was circumstantial.

“It seems like every unexplained death they come up with, they’re pinning on him,” Hayes was quoted by Dallas News.

Last year, Chemirmir was facing the death penalty having been accused of killing 22 elderly women in Texas, United States.

The details of his arrest date back to when he was nabbed while trying to dispose of a gold chain that he reportedly stole from some home after silencing the owner, an elderly woman with a pillow.

Some of the details of his murder cases date back to 2018 where he is said to have posed and worked as a home healthcare aide before allegedly murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

