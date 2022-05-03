Suspected Kenyan Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Gets Life in Prison in US

A Kenyan man has been found guilty of the murder of an 81-year-old woman in the United States of America, where he was accused of killing a dozen elderly ladies.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a Dallas County jury took 45 minutes to find Billy Chemirmir, 49, guilty of the murder of Lu Thi Harris.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Chemirmir was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release by Judge Raquel ‘Rocky’ Jones.

This was the second time, Chemirmir was on trial for the murder of Harris.

Chemirmir, born in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, was charged with 18 counts of murder after posing as an employee at a Dallas retirement community.

The convict allegedly smothered victims with a pillow while inside their residences before stealing jewelry, cash, and other valuables.

On March 20, 2018, he allegedly murdered Ms Harris. He was linked to the murder through a jewelry box and a set of keys.

Chemirmir’s trial began in November 2021 in the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. After a deadlock, Judge Raquel ‘Rocky’ Jones ruled a mistrial, but prosecutors promised to retry Chemirmir.

Chemirmir was found guilty on Friday after a retrial date was set for April 25, 2022.

During the November hearing, the court heard that police found many items from the suspect’s car, including keys, jewelry bags, and a Kenyan passport.

Chemirmir was discovered dumping objects in a garbage bin in the evening of that day.

The Dallas Police Department’s investigator Cayce Shelton said in court that the keys discovered from Chemirmir unlocked Harris’ front door.

He stated they found a pillow stained with Harris’ lipstick and that she had lipstick smeared across her face at the house.

Smothering was the cause of death, according to Dr Travis Danielsen, who performed a post-mortem on the body.

Richard Philip, Harris’ son-in-law, identified the jewelry box found in the dumpster as his mother-in-law’s. He also positively identified a pendant bearing Lu Thi Harris’s nickname, Kim.

Chemirmir’s lawyers have already filed a notice of appeal in response to the Friday judgment.

According to reports, Kobby Warren believes the state lacked sufficient evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We respect the verdict of the jury. I don’t just agree with it,” Warren is quoted by The Dallas Morning News.

The case has since been described as circumstantial.

Chemirmir left Kenya to pursue the proverbial “American dream” in 2003.

He was convicted of driving under the influence in Addison and Dallas in 2010 and 2011.

The next year he was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend.

