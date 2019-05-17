Kenyan Man Billy Chemirmir Charged With Killing 12 Elderly Women In The US

A Kenyan man in custody in the United States on suspicion of being a serial killer is has been charged with 11 more murders in Texas, Chicago.

Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, 46, is currently being held for killing an 81 year old Lu Thi Harris in her Piano, Texas apartment in 2018.

Chemirmir is said to have knocked on Ms Harris’ door and ordered her to go to bed only to cover her face with a pillow. After she lost consciousness, he stole her jewelry.

He would later be caught on a CCTV camera getting rid of a jewelry box belonging to the deceased.

Following his arrest, Dallas county police and those from the surrounding jurisdiction started looking into hundreds of unresolved murders within the area.

All the heinous crimes, authorities said were carried out in the same manner.

He is now facing six new murder charges in Dallas County, and five murder charges in Collin County.

All the 12 people were elderly women between the ages of 76 and 94.

Chemirmir who hails from Kabunyony village, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County worked as a health worker.

He moved to the States in the late 90s and has been described as a quiet and humble man. He does however have a criminal record going as far back as 2016.

He was between March and June 2016 charged with criminal trespassing and false identification at a Dallas retirement community.

