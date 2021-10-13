Billionaire Businessman David Langat Sued In Sh16.9 Million Airfare Dispute

Billionaire businessman David Langat has been sued for failing to foot Ksh16.9 million-air fare for his family.

Going by the court documents filed by African Touch Safaris Limited, Langat flew around the country and abroad, gobbling Ksh 8.1 million for both his business and personal trips.

“The aforementioned amounts have fallen and payable and remains due and outstanding from the defendants and despite demand having been made, the defendants have refused, neglected and or otherwise failed to pay the aforementioned sum or any part thereof,” court papers filed by Africa Touch lawyers, Nganywa and Kibet Partners LLP read in part.

According to the travel agency, Dr Langat promised to pay top dollar and Kenya shillings for sorting family and individual trips but he has not met his end of the bargain.

The fare being demanded from Langat accrued from 2018 to September 2019. In the case, Africa Touch argues that Langat directed them to organize for his travel that of his wife and children and invoice him.

The firm narrates that following the instructions, it opened for him both dollars and Kenya shillings accounts. According to the court documents, he owes Africa Touch Ks3.8 million in dollars and Ksh1.9 million in the shillings account.

The debt has accrued Ks5 million.

Langat is said to own DL group of companies, Rift Valley Tea Solution Limited and Ibera Tea factory Limited.

“The plaintiff states that between July 23, 2018 and September 27, 2019 the first defendant (Langat) with the instructions of second (DL Group), second (Rift Valley Tea), third ( Ibera Tea) incurred expenditure amounting to Ksh8.18 million inclusive of interest for traveling to various destinations,” the papers continue to read.

According to court documents, his travel is mostly to Eldoret from Nairobi

Africa Touch is also pursuing Langat’s wife Hellen Jerobon Langat. According to the firm, she also signed a contract to manage her transport in July 2018.

She is alleged to have accrued Ks5.1 million between the date she signed the contract and June 2020. The firm insists that Jerobon has declined to pay the amount.

Cherobon is also said to have traveled mostly to Eldoret, just like her husband.

Africa Touch is also claiming Ksh3.7 million from their children. According to court papers, Natalia Langat owes it Ksh339, 624, Nichole Langat Ksh889,011, Kirk Langat Ksh624, 419.

At the same time, it is demanding Ksh743, 546 from Christopher Langat, Ksh315, 520 from Emmanuel Koima, Ksh332,855 from Raymond Sang, Ksh234,398 from Samson Langat while its case against Priscilla Maiyo and Abraham Kurgat involves Ksh22,552 and Ksh279,270 respectively.

The fare demanded from the nine involves travels around 2019.

According to the company, DL group agreed to foot their bills in February last year on a monthly basis and top up 2 percent interest on the accrued amount.

