Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Complain of Fake Advert in the Daily Nation

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has raised an alarm over a scam office in Nairobi using their name to steal from the public.

This comes after the office in Nairobi ran a tender advert on Sunday Nation of May 31, calling for supplies, with the potential suppliers required to pay Ksh4,100 for each tender bid.

“We are aware of a potential scam involving a foundation office in Nairobi, Kenya. Please know that we do not have any office in Nairobi, Kenya, and ask that you report any fraudulent activity to local authorities in Kenya,” the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said.

In the tender notice, the scammers had advertised for the supply of vegetable oil, nutripro porridge, table salt, long grain rice, multipurpose bar soap, maize meal and gas cylinders.

“If you doubt the authenticity of any type of correspondence claiming to originate from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, please email phishing@gatesfoundation.org. This alerts the foundation to the potential scam and allows for it to be investigated and remediated, if necessary,” added the Foundation.

“The foundation is aware of numerous forms of fraudulent correspondence including, but not limited to: email, postal mail, fax, and telephone, all claiming to be from, or associated with, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. They are circulating in a number of different languages and often include foundation logo, photos, links, or other information,” added Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In April, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated more than $250 million (Ksh25 billion) to support development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines; help strengthen African and South Asian health systems; and help mitigate the social and economic impacts of Covid-19.

