New Bill Seeks To Have Facebook, Whatsapp Admins Censored By CA

A new bill is seeking to have Facebook and Whatsapp administrators censored and licensed by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA)

According to the new bill which is headed to parliament this week, administrators will be required to inform CA of their intention to form the groups and shall be required to control undesirable content and discussion on the platform they control.

Those who allow offending content on their social media platforms be jailed, according to the bill sponsored by Malava MP Malulu Injendi.

“A social media user shall ensure that any content published, written or shared through the social media platform does not degrade or intimidate a recipient of the content. Any person who contravenes the provision of this section commits an offence and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand shillings, or to an imprisonment of a term not exceeding one year,” reads the bill.

The admins will be required to conduct due diligence to ensure that all members are of age of majority, and also kick out members who post offending content. They will also be required to have a physical address and data showing all its members.

Bloggers will also require CA’s approval or risk spending up to two years in jail or pay fines of up to Ksh500,000. The Authority will have a register of bloggers in the country and develop a bloggers’ code of conduct.

“The new part will introduce new sections to the Act on licensing of social media platforms, sharing of information by a licensed person, creates obligations to social media users, registration of bloggers and seeks to give responsibility to CA to develop a bloggers’ code of conduct in consultation with bloggers,” adds the bill.

