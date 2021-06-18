“Big Things are About to Happen”, Junet Says Amid ODM, Jubilee Pact Talks

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has hinted at a coalition between his ODM party and Jubilee just days after reports emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen on supporting an opposition candidate to succeed him in 2022.

Speaking after a meeting with top Jubilee leadership led by David Murathe (Vice-Chairperson) and Raphael Tuju (Secretary-General) on Thursday, Junet, who doubles up as National Assembly Minority Whip, said ‘big things’ were about to happen ahead of the 2022 polls.

“We met with the Jubilee leadership for lunch to take stock of how we are cooperating. We were discussing bigger issues. Big things are about to happen and we want to make our relationship better,” Junet said in an interview with KTN News.

The meeting took place at a Nairobi hotel.

Also in attendance was ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Key on the agenda, sources in the know say, was how the two parties can work together in 2022 in the race that has attracted a number of candidates including Deputy President William Ruto, who continues to decry isolation by President Kenyatta and his ‘Kieleweke’ lieutenants.

The coalition is meant to strengthen the handshake between the Head of State and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

This writer understands that the parties are planning on signing a pre-coalition deal ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Reports indicate the pre-election deal is expected to translate into the formation of a formidable coalition that will take on Ruto, who is touted as a front runner in the polls.

Once the coalition agreement is ready Uhuru and Raila will sign it before being submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

The DP is said to be aware of the developments hence his recent outburst on social media.

On Tuesday, the DP hit out at his boss over betrayal after reports that the Head of State is planning to support a National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate in the next election.

“So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU,” tweeted Ruto.

“So, was the destruction/dismembering of Jubilee, a national party, meant to pave way for support of regional/tribal parties in NASA? Now, with the collapse of Jubilee, isn’t it fair for those who can’t fit in ethnic parties to build UDA as an alternative national party? Ama?”

President Kenyatta is said to have made the remarks while hosting Kamba leaders at State House in Nairobi on Monday.

According to reports by The Star, the Head of State declared that he will pick his 2022 successor from among the NASA principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

NASA principles, who united against Uhuru and Ruto in 2017 general election include Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

