Big Ted Exchanges Nuptials with Longtime Girlfriend Sheila In Secret Ceremony (Photos)

Renowned event organizer Thomas Kwaka aka Big Ted has finally wedded his longtime girlfriend Sheila in a secret ceremony.

In photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, the couple’s wedding was only attended by close family and friends.

Our sources have revealed that only 16 people attended the wedding and the guests were directed to keep their phones away.

Congratulations king of soft life @tedkwaka on your marriage and best wishes always pic.twitter.com/4GkJLPwzdK — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) March 31, 2022

Big Ted and Sheila met seven years ago at Java and have been dating while keeping their relationship away from public scrutiny.

At the beginning of 2020, Big Ted went on one knee and popped the big question at Movenpick hotel in Parklands.

Read: Inside Juliani, Lilian Nganga’s Private Wedding (Photos)

Earlier this month while celebrating Sheila’s birthday, Big Ted referred to her as his heaven on earth.

“Happy Birthday to my simple human being, made in heaven for me.” He wrote on Instagram.

Big Ted is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close friend and the official State House Deputy Director of branding and events.

He was previously married to a lady only identified as Sophie but they later divorced. Reports indicate that the two went their separate ways following constant domestic wrangles.

He later found love with Sheila whom he’s often referred to as ‘his second chance at love.‘ Sheila who is not big on social media is only followed by Big Ted’s close circle.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...