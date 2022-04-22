Big Ted, Dennis Waweru Among Newly Appointed Envoys

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed 24 new ambassadors and High Commissioners as Heads of Missions of Kenya abroad.

The head of state has also appointed seven ambassadors who will serve as Deputy Heads of Missions and four officials to the post of Consul-General.

Further, Uhuru the president named an Ambassador and Special Envoy for the Maritime and Blue Economy.

He further promoted six senior Foreign Service Officers to the rank of ambassador.

Among those appointed are Dennis Waweru and Thomas Kwaka Omolo, aka Big Ted.







more follows

