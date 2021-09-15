Big Heart! Steward All Smiles After Bagging Ronaldo’s Precious Shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt is one of the most precious commodities in the market at this moment.

Since his famed return to Manchester United, German sports apparel behemoth Adidas has been burning the midnight oil to keep up with crazy demand for the precious item.

One lucky steward, and probably a huge fan of Ronaldo, was however lucky enough on Tuesday night to receive the shirt from the Portuguese megastar himself, and she couldn’t resist flashing a broad smile.

You won’t see a steward with a bigger smile today after she received @Cristiano's shirt 😍 pic.twitter.com/Q22Bc9tr0O — 433 (@433) September 14, 2021

The priceless moment was captured after Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Young Boys at Stade de Suisse, Switzerland in the Champions League.

