The ‘Big Family’ Is Targeting Kariobangi North Residents In Preparations For Their Ultra-modern City – Migwi

The demolitions that happened at Kariobangi North are in preparations for an ultra-modern city being constructed for ‘the big family’, city pastor turned political activist Pastor Godfrey Migwi has said.

On Monday, thousands of Kariobangi sewage slum estate in Kariobangi North were left homeless following the demolition of their houses.

The demolition of the structures was carried out by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company in a bid to reclaim the land where more than 7,000 families have been living since 2008.

“I know the big family is targeting Muranga water and Kariobangi Sewage disposal for an ambitious forthcoming Ultra-Modern City project. But why evict poor people suffering from lack of money, acute food shortage, rains and floods then battling with Coronavirus?” said Migwi in his post.

“This is not the best time to evict anyone, let us fight corona virus first. You cannot tell people stay at home then you demolish houses for poor people,” he added.

Today, the residents held demonstrated along Outering Road protesting their eviction which happened on Monday, allegedly without a notice.

The land is allegedly being prepared for sewerage treatment plant for Northlands City in Kiambu County, which is less than 20 kilometres away.

It is also alleged that the Nairobi Water and Sewage Company is preparing to demolish Korogocho Market.

Northlands City belongs to the Kenyatta family, and Kahawa Tungu recently revealed that it could have been the main reason Nairobi County was taken over by the central government. Nairobi is so crucial in the development of the city, which will depend on the capital for most of its resources.

This comes days after Deputy President Dr William Ruto’s land in land was repossessed by the government, on grounds that it was a sewerage land.

However, Kahawa Tungu learnt that Ruto intended to develop a similar city, that would rival Northlands of the first family.

Sonko allegedly had blocked the reclamation of the land in Kariobangi and also the one belonging to Ruto, the reason they were taken over so fast after he ceded crucial functions to the central government.

The tussle has led to political formations, with Sonko turning to Ruto. Previously, Sonko was one of the biggest crusaders for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

