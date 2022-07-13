Big Brother Naija Season 7 To Premiere on DStv, GOtv on July 23

Africa’s Most Popular Reality Show, Big Brother Naija, is back.

The reality show will premiere for its seventh season this July with a double launch show on July 23 and 24.

Both shows will air from 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

BBNaija fans across the continent can also catch the magic live via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

The headline sponsor for BBNaija season 7 is Pocket by Piggyvest and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

This season’s winner will take home a grand prize of 100 million Naira that includes 50 million Naira cash and other exciting prizes.

This season will also see a return of a few pre-COVID 19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience. Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit.

In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win 1 million Naira each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.

The show will also retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers.

The number of votes for each subscriber will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.

DStv customers who would like to opt out of viewing the show can do so by sending “Smart card number [space] BBOUT” to 30333, while GOtv customers can do same by sending “IUC Number [space] BBOUT” to 4688.

Additionally, customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years.

