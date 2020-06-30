Big Brother Naija Season 5 To Premiere July 19

Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will premiere Sunday, July 19 on DStv and GOtv across Africa.

This announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions back in May which recorded over 30,000 entries from BBNaija hopefuls across Nigeria.

BBNaija season 5 will be broadcast live and 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli (Plus) packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. DStv viewers will also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Read: Multichoice Launches New Reality TV Series on Africa Magic

“This season’s prize money promises to be bigger including other surprises for viewers and fans of the show,” said Multichoice in a statement.

Customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years.

“Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria has assured viewers that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show,” added the statement.

