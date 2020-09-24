Bien’s Wife Chiki Kuruka Quits Vybes Radio

Chiki Kuruka, a wellness coach and fitness enthusiast has intimated to have parted ways with Vybes Radio, a station owned by Standard Media Group.

Taking to Instagram, the sassy coach indicated that the decision to leave the station was not an easy one but she had to make it adding that going forward, there is a brighter future.

“It’s with heavy emotions that I can now announce my decision to leave @vybezradioke . It was NOT an easy decision to make. In such a short period of time I have fallen in love with the listeners and with the team,” she wrote.

She further added, “I am not going to announce whats coming next just yet, because I need to sleep, and take a little break. But when I announce, you will hopefully understand why I had to make this difficult move, and why the future is so bright. Thank you for blessing me with your ears!”

Read: Bien’s Girlfriend Chiki Kuruka Speaks After Women Threw Bras At Fiancé

Chiki and Sauti Sol’s lead vocalist Bien Baraza got married a few months ago at an invite-only ceremony in Lavington, Nairobi.

The wedding was attended by Sauti Sol bandmates Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Polycarp Otieno as well as other prominent people in the media.

In an interview about three years ago, the lovebirds disclosed that they had dated for a whole year before moving in together.

“We dated for a whole year before we decided to go public about our love affair. The only reason we decided to go public was for people to see that what we have is real. We did not want to go into stories of cheating, neither did we want to let people start suggesting that either of us had gotten a “sponsor”,” Chiki said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.