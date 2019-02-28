Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aime Proposes To Girlfriend Chiki (Photos)

Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza finally asked his long time girlfriend Chiki Onwukwe to marry him. The singer hired a whole cinema and invited close friends and family to the ceremony.

Baraza then sang a song dedicated to his wife to be titled Chikwere. Her friends posted pictures of the event.

The love birds then proceeded to Nyama Mama where they were entertained by artists from the newly founded sol generation artist like Kaskzini and Bensoul.

The two have been dating since 2013. Chiki who is from Nigeria moved to Kenya to start a fitness business. Her parents live in the UK.

Sauti sol who have been listed as eligible bachelors are slowly off the market as their guitarist Polycarp said ‘I Do’ to his girlfriend Amanda.

