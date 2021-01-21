Biden’s Team Takes Control of Official Presidential Twitter Accounts

Twitter on Wednesday officially handed over the @POTUS account to President Biden’s team as part of the process of the transition. Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the US, with Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

Biden’s team is now in control of all the official @Whitehouse twitter accounts in various social media platform. Twitter also activated a new @secondgentleman account belonging to Vice President’s Kamala Harris husband.

“Accounts for the White House, President, Vice President, First Lady and White House Press Secretary have now inherited their new institutional usernames,” Twitter support said.

Last week, Twitter announced that it had activated a new @POTUS account that would not retain any of the followers that Trump had. This differs from the past transition where the official @POTUS account was transferred to Donald Trump with all 13 million followers intact. The new account has so far garnered 4.5 million followers.

Donald Trump inherited the @POTUS account from Mr. Obama with all its followers. Obama’s tweets were then archived in a different account @POTUS44 where they can be read to date.

Trump’s tweets under the @POTUS account have been archived the same way, under the account @POTUS45. Trump however mostly used his personal @realDonaldTrump account during his presidency. Twitter has not said anything regarding the account which was permanently suspended on the first week of January 2021.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face,” Biden tweeted through @POTUS after taking office.

“That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”

Kamala Harris tweeted “Ready to serve” from her @VP account.

Douglas Emhoff, the @secondgentleman sent out accolades to his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, through twitter.

