Biden Team Rolls Out Inaugural Lens on Snapchat Allowing Users to Attend Event Virtually

US President-elect Joe Biden’s team has come up with plans that will allow his supporters to participate in the inauguration ceremony virtually. According to The Verge, The team has come up with new ways to recreate the live event through a Snapchat lens that will transport users to the Capitol from the comfort of their homes.

The Snapchat lens will be rolled out Wednesday ahead of the inauguration. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the US with more than 400,000 lives lost since it began last year. The inauguration ceremony has been planned in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols amid lockdowns in various parts of the US.

The inaugural lens will be available on Snapchat’s reels. Once selected, the Snapchat reel will transport users to the Capitol from home. Users will be able to take a selfie in front of the Capitol with confetti falling from above. Once the camera is flipped, a Biden jumbotron will appear in front of a crowd of inauguration attendees. This will be made up of faces already sent to the team by well wishers online.

The Snapchat lens will be accompanied by an exclusive message from Biden directed at the Snapchatters.

“Hey Snapchat!! It’s me, Joe. Welcome to inauguration!” he says.

Users who access the lens will also be directed to a live stream of the inauguration event.

“This year’s inauguration has allowed us to create new, innovative, and creative tools for Americans across the country to participate in inaugural traditions and ceremonies while staying home to keep everyone safe,” said Christian Tom, digital director for the presidential inaugural committee. “We are excited for President-elect Biden to share his message around unifying the country with folks on Snapchat and invite them to be a part of this historic inaugural.”

“We hope this tool will bring the inaugural experience to young Americans wherever they are and share it with their friends and families,” Tom said in a statement about the upcoming lens.

