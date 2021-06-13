Biden Sends US Soldiers to Kenya in Fight against Terrorism

Kenya will soon receive a major boost in the fight against terror group Al Shabaab from the United States government.

This is following the approval of the deployment of US soldiers to Kenya by President Joe Biden.

Media reports indicate that Biden has already written to the US Congress informing the House of the move to deploy troops to the East African country under threat of terror activities by the Al-Qaida linked group.

Biden’s letter, titled War Powers Resolution, however, didn’t indicate the number of troops being deployed to Kenya.

“In this context, the United States has deployed forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations and to advise, assist and accompany security forces of select foreign partners on counter-terrorism operations,” read the letter in part.

“The United States Armed Forces are deployed to Kenya to support counter-terrorism operations in East Africa.”

Biden told the House that the US is ready to conduct airstrikes in order to weaken the threat posed by the terror group.

“Since the last periodic report, United States forces have conducted a small number of airstrikes against Al-Shabaab and remain prepared to conduct airstrikes against ISIS and Al-Shabaab terrorists,” he added.

The militia group that operates in the neighbouring country Somalia has in the past taken responsibility of a number of attacks in Kenya that left hundreds dead.

This includes the Westgate Mall attack in 2013, Garissa University Attack in 2015 and the Dusit D2 complex in Nairobi in 2019.

