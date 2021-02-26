Biden Applauds Kenya’s Leadership In Horn of Africa In First Official Phone Call With Uhuru

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday had his first official phone call with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

A statement issued by the White House indicated that the talks centred on the importance of strong ties between the US and Kenya.

Biden, the US government said, emphasized the United States’ continued commitment to working closely with Kenya to support regional peace and security, including at the United Nations Security Council.

He also recognised the Kenyan government’s efforts in promoting peace and economic ties with its neighbours.

“The President applauded Kenya’s leadership in the Horn of Africa and commitment to counterterrorism, economic growth, addressing climate change, and sustainable development, ” the statement reads.

The two leaders also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access.

“The leaders also discussed the need for cooperation on other matters of regional stability, ” the statement adds.

This was the first official call with Kenya’s Head of State since President Biden took oath of office on January 20.

The two leaders had spoken in December last year when President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulated Biden for winning the November 3, 2020 election.

In the phone call then, Biden expressed his interest in partnerships with Kenya on issues including tackling the threat of climate change, supporting refugees and their host communities and addressing challenges of regional security and instability.

