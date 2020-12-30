in NEWS

Biased? IEBC’s “Burning Bridges Iniative” Tweet Sparks Debate

IEBC CHAIRMAN WAFULA CHEBUKATI. | COURTESY

Kenya’s electoral body is on the spot following a tweet posted on its page which termed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s pet project, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), as a “Burning Bridges Initiative”.

Hawk-eyed netizens were quick to spot the “error” sparking a debate on social media with some accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of bias.

Others, however, felt that it was just a typo dismissing, claims that the statement was deliberate.

In the tweet that has since been deleted, IEBC was notifying members of the public that the verification exercise of the recently submitted BBI signatures had kicked off.

The tweet further fuelled rumours that the commission is aligned to Tanga Tanga politicians opposed to the referendum that is expected to be conducted next year.

“The 400 clerks who were recruited for the exercise have taken their oath of secrecy and will begin their training shortly, ” said IEBC in another tweet.

The vacancies were advertised on December 19.

The National Treasury recently approved Ksh93.7 million funding to the commission for the verification of the over four million signatures.

IEBC had sought Ksh241 million from the exchequer to review the signatures submitted by the BBI Secretariat, a proposal that was criticized by Odinga.

Here are some of the reactions online:

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

