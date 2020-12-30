Biased? IEBC’s “Burning Bridges Iniative” Tweet Sparks Debate

Kenya’s electoral body is on the spot following a tweet posted on its page which termed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s pet project, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), as a “Burning Bridges Initiative”.

Hawk-eyed netizens were quick to spot the “error” sparking a debate on social media with some accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of bias.

Others, however, felt that it was just a typo dismissing, claims that the statement was deliberate.

In the tweet that has since been deleted, IEBC was notifying members of the public that the verification exercise of the recently submitted BBI signatures had kicked off.

The tweet further fuelled rumours that the commission is aligned to Tanga Tanga politicians opposed to the referendum that is expected to be conducted next year.

“The 400 clerks who were recruited for the exercise have taken their oath of secrecy and will begin their training shortly, ” said IEBC in another tweet.

The vacancies were advertised on December 19.

The National Treasury recently approved Ksh93.7 million funding to the commission for the verification of the over four million signatures.

IEBC had sought Ksh241 million from the exchequer to review the signatures submitted by the BBI Secretariat, a proposal that was criticized by Odinga.

Here are some of the reactions online:

IEBC should be disbanded asap. Wafula Chebukati is attacking Uhuru and Raila Indirectly. WTF is Burning Bridges Initiative? pic.twitter.com/EDHGXDn7tv — Hon Peter Kariuki (@itspeterkariuki) December 30, 2020

IEBC just referred to BBI as Burning Bridges Initiative. The admin low-key knows the truth. 🤣🤣🤣 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) December 30, 2020

IEBC the Pride Of Kenya🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/8VLMCTU3wJ — YouthAdvocate KE🇰🇪 (@YouthAdvocateKe) December 30, 2020

Raila Odinga was right. We will not go to the next General with the current IEBC team. It must be disbanded. The tweet about Burning bridges initiative confirms that Chebukati is a Tanga Tanga mole just like Ledama and Nelson Havi. pic.twitter.com/kzZmjODxib — Dennis Nyambane™ (@ItsNyambane) December 30, 2020

IEBC has called BBI “Burning Bridges”. You have a commission which is biased. Chebukati should be in prison. https://t.co/Gb8gkdhJNT pic.twitter.com/EEeHJIb12I — Robert Alai, HSC (@RobertAlai) December 30, 2020

Someone at IEBC deliberately called BBI Burning Bridges Initiative. However pleasing this is, l am shocked that an independent commission can openly be biased. Can they be trusted to deliver free and fair results? It is another sad day for democracy in Kenya. — Mwalimu Dida Kinuthia Mwangi (@mwalimu_dida) December 30, 2020

