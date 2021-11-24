Betty Mwangi Appointed Jumia Kenya CEO

E-commerce giant, Jumia has appointed Betty Mwangi as its Chief Executive Officer. Mwangi os taking over the role from Sam Chappatte.

She is expected to help the company accelerate its corporate growth as it continues cementing its roots as the number one shopping platform.

Betty brings with her a wealth of engineering experience spanning 20 years in the telecommunications, insurance, and pharmaceutical industries.

Prior to her appointment, Betty served as Group Commercial Director for Britam Group PLC from 2016 to 2021. She joined the firm in 2013. She also worked as Director of Financial Services for Safaricom MPESA from inception in 2007 to 2016.

“It is a great honour to be an integral part of Jumia’s journey as we continue to tap the power of the Internet to transform Africa,” Maina said.

“I look forward to working with the team to expand the Jumia universe and trust that my experience and passion for digital innovation will help to propel Jumia to greater heights. I am excited by the opportunity to have a positive impact on the everyday lives of Kenyans through e-commerce.”

Betty has twice been named as one of the Top 20 most influential women in Africa and has been recognised as one of the Top 10 most influential women in the mobile telecommunication industry by MCI

Jumia co-CEOs Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, said, “Betty has an impressive track record and brings a great breadth and depth of experience to Jumia.

“She will play an important role in furthering our customer-focused commitment as we reach an inflection point in our growth trajectory.”

Betty is succeeding Sam Chappatte who has beenn Jumia for seven years, five of which he served as Kenya’s CEO.

Poignonnec and Hodara thanked Chappatte saying, “We have achieved tremendous progress under his leadership, and wish him the very best in his new endeavors.”

Jumia Kenya has created employment for more than 500 people and a network for more than 15,000 sellers where hundreds of thousands of Kenyans shop on the online marketplace.

