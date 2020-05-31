Betty Kyalo Leaves K24 Amid Mass Firing Pressure

K24 news anchor Betty Kyalo has left Mediamax’s K24 barely two years after she joined the station as a member of the dream team that would take the Uhuru Kenyatta-owned station to the next level.

After anchoring the news on Saturday night of May 30, 2020, Betty Kyalo announced her exit, thanking fans who had supported her.

“I really appreciate you all. It is now time for me to say goodbye here on K24 TV. Thank you so much for all the support, I appreciate you, God bless you and I love you,” she said.

Betty had hinted about he exit in an Instagram post, asking her fans to watch ‘today’ as she was not sure about ‘tomorrow’.

“Hello from the other side, not sure about tomorrow so watch today,” she said.

Betty has been embroiled in a tussle with her employer in the recent months that led to litigation, after the latter announced plans to cut senior employer salaries by 50 percent.

Betty was among the 36 employees who went to court and successfully obtained orders to stop the salary cuts.

Betty becomes the third senior employee to leave the station over salary cuts after Head of TV and Digital Peter Opondo and Head of Commercial Caroline Mwangi.

It is expected that more will follow, with Anne Kiguta and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o on the list. Jalang’o has not been on radio for sometime now, and it is expected that he could be on his terminal leave.

Recently, Mediamax announced plans to fire more employees over the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic to the economy.

In a letter to the county labour office, Mediamax acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya said that the company will abolish some positions as part of its cost optimization measures in the wake of its new business realities.

“The services of some of its employees will be rendered superfluous thereby necessitating the termination of their employment on account of redundancy. In accordance with the provisions of Section .10 of the Employment Act. No. II of 2007, Mediamax Network Limited hereby gives one (1) month’s notice of the intended redundancies,” said Mr Ngaruiya.

Mediamax owns K24 TV, People Daily, Milele FM, KamemeTv, Emoo FM, Kameme FM, Msenangu (formerly Pilipili FM), Mayian FM and Meru FM).

