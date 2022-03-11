Betty Kyallo’s One Wish as She Turns 33 Next Tuesday

Media personality and entrepreneur Betty Kyallo has one wish as she turns 33 next Tuesday, March 15, 2020.

Kyallo, the mother of one celebrated her pre-birthday yesterday at Nairobi’s Club Gemini with her close friends joining in. From drinking champaign, floors filled with flower petals and good music, it is evident that the crew had a good time.

In the moment of having fun, the former host of ‘Weekend with Betty‘ show was questioned by her sister, Mercy Kyallo what she looks forward to as she adds a new age.

In her response, Betty said she would continue living her life unapologetically and has not given up on love. For instance, she still hopes to find love even after several failed attempts.

“I am going to continue living life with a big spoon and making a lot of money and searching for love,” Betty said.

Betty Kyallo’s love life has not been all rosy despite the lavish lifestyle displayed on social media. Earlier in the year, she called it quits with Nick Ndeda after dating for a couple of months.

The two started dating late last year with their relationship going public following leaked pictures that captured their late-night endeavors.

Speaking during an interview with Jalang’o TV, Ndeda revealed that they were forced to go public after the photos leaked despite wanting to keep things off social media.

“We had agreed that we never wanted to go public, we knew that there will be rumours and the what not because we are seen together here and there…which is fine. There is a lot of pressure, there are many people invested in the success as they are in the failure… I know that when a relationship doesn’t work it just doesn’t work and I know I won’t stay in it just because of the public… but in any relationship, you should always have it in mind that you want to get it right,” Ndeda said.

Betty has previously been involved with NTV’s Dennis Okari, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and “Somali Bae”.

