Betty Kyallo’s New Show At KTN Revealed

On February 25, 2021, former K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo announced that she was on her way back to KTN.

Without giving much details, Betty told her followers to catch up with her on March 7, which is today.

Well, while some expected that she would go back to anchoring news, the journalist revealed on Sunday that she will be hosting a “Game Show”, something, the 31-year-old said, she has always wanted to do.

“I am extremely excited for my new show on KTN Home Channel. I’ve always wanted to Host a Game Show in my TV Career and now my desire has come true!!!!” she wrote on her social media pages.

There were reports that Betty would be working on her new program with comedian Eric Omondi, claims she didn’t confirm in her post.

Read: I Was Not Fully Appreciated At K24, Betty Kyalo Says Of Her Unexpected Exit

She, however, indicated that her new show will air every Sunday from 8pm to 9pm.

“This will be the Biggest Quiz Show In the African Continent. I am ecstatic that I will be part of HISTORY and that It will change millions of lives! Every Sunday 8pm to 9pm on KTN! Are you ready!!! Coming very very soon, ” Betty added.

The content of the entertainment show remains to be seen.

Betty left KTN in August 2018 after serving a month notice following her resignation.

She joined Mediamax Limited-owned K24 TV in December 2018 where she hosted “Weekend with Betty”.

The Flair by Betty proprietor left K24 in May 2020 after the employer announced a 50 per cent pay cut over Covid-19 effects on the economy.

Read Also: “Somali Bae” Alinur Claims Betty Kyallo Will Run For Nairobi Woman Rep

“I really appreciated you all. It’s now time for me to say Goodbye here on K24 TV, if we meet again great, if not you know how you can find me on all my social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Betty Kyallo lately it’s going to be popping and we are going to be doing great things there. Thank you so much for all your support I appreciate You God bless you and I love you. Good Night,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu