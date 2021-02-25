Betty Kyallo To Make TV Comeback On March 7

Betty Kyallo will be making a TV comeback on March 7.

Taking to social media, the former K24 TV presenter said she will be back on the screens at Standard Group’s KTN.

The Flair by Betty proprietor said, “She’s back! Told You It Wasn’t For Long💯 I Am So BLESSED. GRATEFUL TO GOD. March 7th.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty Kyallo 🇰🇪 (@bettymuteikyallo)

Kyallo left the Mediamax owned TV station in May 2020 after the employer announced a 50 per cent pay cut over Covid-19.

“I really appreciated you all. It’s now time for me to say Goodbye here on K24 TV, if we meet again great, if not you know how you can find me on all my social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Betty Kyallo lately it’s going to be popping and we are going to be doing great things there. Thank you so much for all your support I appreciate You God bless you and I love you. Good Night,” she said.

In July, 2018, Kyallo left KTN after serving a month’s notice.

