Betty Kyallo Threatens Legal Action Against Originators of Explicit Video

Former news anchor Betty Kyallo has threated to take legal action against those claiming she featured in a rather explicit video.

Her brand manager, MEDIOS Limited, on Tuesday declared that they have already filed a formal complaint with the DCI and that anyone found to have created false news on their site or through another individual will face legal consequences.

“The nature of the content circulating on social media platforms is false, malicious and of the intent to tarnish the Betty Kyallo brand which has been carefully cultivated over the past decade,” read the statement.

“The aforementioned content is no way a representation of the Betty Kyallo brand…we have been assured that any persons and/or blogs, social media accounts found guilty of originating the false news will be prosecuted.”

The said explicit video went viral on Sunday. In it is a woman said to be Betty and is in the company of a man who she is seen kissing.

But according to the Flair By Betty proprietor, she was not the woman in the video.

“Sorry, that’s another b***h. I am not dealing with anybody or anything that will cost me my peace. My peace is my number one priority and I am gonna protect my peace at all costs,” Betty said in a video on her Instagram.

Similar thoughts were expressed by her sister Mercy Kyallo, who urged victims of cyberbullying to defend their space.

“It is atrocious how some people will nibble on your light. To my sister and the many others who are cyberbullied, no man throws stones to a fruitless tree…keep your head up.”

