Betty Kyallo Spills On Relationship With Joho

Media personality Betty Kyallo has shed light on her relationship with former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Kyallo is said to have had relations with the former county boss after her marriage with former NTV investigative journalist Dennis Okari fell apart.

Speaking to Radio Jambo, the Flair by Betty proprietor said Joho was good to her even after their break up.

Asked whether Joho repossessed her Porsche Cayenne in the middle of the road, Betty said the allegations were false.

“Imagine that story was so fake. That never happened. He was such a nice guy. Even right now we are friends. We are so cool,” Betty told Massawe Jappani.

“We were so happy for such a long time.”

On why they parted ways, the mother of one could not explain the circumstances surrounding the split.

“You know he is such a nice guy, he didn’t do any of those things. Like tuliachana vizuri

Do you know like for a whole year he paid for everything mbaka DSTv. Kila kitu for a whole year subscription. He really took care of me,” she added.

Massawe sought to find out if she had been unfaithful to the opposition leader who has stayed away from the public eye after losing in the 2022 elections.

To this Betty said, “No mimi sasa nakaa kucheat? Me I don’t know how to cheat.”

Asked whether she would take him back, the former K24 news anchor said she is happy with her current relationship.

“I am happy right now. I am happy with whoever I am with,” she said.

