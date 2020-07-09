in ENTERTAINMENT

Betty Kyallo Responds To Claims That She Accompanied Joho To Dubai (Video)

Former K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo has been the talk of town after a brown bag was spotted in the private jet Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and Junet Mohammed were traveling in.

The two were headed to Dubai to visit their party leader Raila Odinga who was undergoing an operation.

The bag, was set in front of the governor who also happens to be Betty’s ex-lover.

Betty and Joho dated for a while but ended things because their religious beliefs clashed.

Speaking to True Love Magazine in 2017, the Flair by Betty parlour proprietor said the county chief was looking for a stay at home woman. At the time, her career had just taken off.

Then, the mother of one was driving a Porsche Cayenne courtesy of the governor. But after the relationship ended, sources privy to the goings-on said that Joho had the luxurious car taken away near Nyayo.

Back to the brown bag, hawk-eyed netizens dug up pictures of Betty with a similar bag.

But Betty has cleared the air in an Instagram video. She said, “Hey guys. I hear I’m in Dubai. I’m not in Dubai. I’m actually going to get some delicious nyama choma.”

Pictures also shared online show a female crew member holding the bag.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets:

 

