Betty Kyallo Responds To Claims That She Accompanied Joho To Dubai (Video)

Former K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo has been the talk of town after a brown bag was spotted in the private jet Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and Junet Mohammed were traveling in.

The two were headed to Dubai to visit their party leader Raila Odinga who was undergoing an operation.

The bag, was set in front of the governor who also happens to be Betty’s ex-lover.

Betty and Joho dated for a while but ended things because their religious beliefs clashed.

Speaking to True Love Magazine in 2017, the Flair by Betty parlour proprietor said the county chief was looking for a stay at home woman. At the time, her career had just taken off.

Then, the mother of one was driving a Porsche Cayenne courtesy of the governor. But after the relationship ended, sources privy to the goings-on said that Joho had the luxurious car taken away near Nyayo.

Back to the brown bag, hawk-eyed netizens dug up pictures of Betty with a similar bag.

But Betty has cleared the air in an Instagram video. She said, “Hey guys. I hear I’m in Dubai. I’m not in Dubai. I’m actually going to get some delicious nyama choma.”

Pictures also shared online show a female crew member holding the bag.

Joho and crew arrived safely in Dubai ..now let Betty to rest easy Twitter DCI☹️ pic.twitter.com/nDTvwjl0hA — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) July 9, 2020

Here are some of the hilarious tweets:

So Junet Mohamed and Ali Hassan Joho went to check on Baba Raila Odinga in Dubai and KOT through VAR just confirmed one more member in the entourage in the person of Betty Kyalo . Enyewe ya mungu ni mengi ya KOT ni VAR.. #RudishaAokofacebook pic.twitter.com/FCvuJTK16P — Great (@JohnTheBabtiste) July 9, 2020

Twitter DCI finally got the Betty kyallo Somali guy… Joho and baba in the mix😂😂 pic.twitter.com/56hW7IXyGm — Daisy_k⚡️™️ (@Daisykenyan) July 9, 2020

Okari after realizing Joho and Betty were together again pic.twitter.com/R1LWJTqMvF — Tsar 🇰🇪 (@enok_254) July 9, 2020

Twitter DCI might be wrong on Robert Burale. But On Joho and Betty kyallo the evidence is undisputed. Sultan bado ni 001 pic.twitter.com/yfbc4oYlsi — True Maverick (@moses_vagas) July 9, 2020

