Betty Kyallo Rekindles Flame with Ex-lover Nick Ndeda on Her 33rd Birthday (Photos)

Media sensation Betty Kyallo might have rekindled with her old flame, Nick Ndeda going by a recent video.

Betty who was celebrating her 33rd birthday yesterday was captured hanging out with Nick Ndeda, just weeks after their purported breakup.

Last week, during her pre-birthday celebration at Nairobi’s Club Gemini, Betty said she had one wish while turning to chapter 33 of her life. Betty said she had not given up on love and was looking forward to finding new love.

“I am going to continue living life with a big spoon and making a lot of money and searching for love,” Betty said.

Betty and Nick’s short-lived romance ended just as soon as it had started. Earlier in the year, the two called it quits after dating for a couple of months.







The two started dating late last year with their relationship going public following leaked pictures that captured their late-night endeavors.

It was speculated that Betty dumped Nick following a series of misunderstandings including finances.

Speaking during an interview with Jalang’o TV, Ndeda revealed that they were forced to go public after the photos leaked despite wanting to keep things off social media.

“We had agreed that we never wanted to go public, we knew that there will be rumors and the what not because we are seen together here and there…which is fine. There is a lot of pressure, there are many people invested in the success as they are in the failure… I know that when a relationship doesn’t work it just doesn’t work and I know I won’t stay in it just because of the public… but in any relationship, you should always have it in mind that you want to get it right,” Ndeda said.

Betty has previously been involved with NTV’s Dennis Okari, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and “Somali Bae”.

