Betty Kyallo’s Tell-all Reality Show “Kyallo Kulture” Now On Showmax

The Kyallo sisters have made headlines and been subjects of trending topics on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The siblings are for the first time ever opening up all aspects of their lives in their new reality series Kyallo Kuture, now streaming on Showmax.

“You’re not getting married again, are you?” Gloria, the youngest of the Kyallo sisters asks Betty in the first few moments of episode 1.

“I think I just want to do it to prove haters wrong,” Betty responds.

Betty, whose much-publicised marriage to fellow news anchor Dennis Okari ended after only six months, has attracted controversy about her dating life, while Mercy’s has been described as a mysterious mess.

And who is Gloria dating? All these questions are answered as the show takes a candid look at what an ideal relationship means for a Kyallo sister.

Episode 1 also exposes rifts between Betty and Mercy as Gloria seeks to distance herself from this conflict even as she is taken down memory lane to their childhood home in Kahawa West.

The 13-episode reality show will also explore tragic events like Betty’s accident that left her with a crooked smile and scars that impacted her confidence for years, as well as parenthood.

In the show, the former K24 news anchor opens up on what it means to be in the limelight while nursing a child in the ICU and so much more.

On the business front, fans will get to see the sisters in their element as entrepreneurs, with Mercy who is the CEO of Yallo Leather taking them through the journey of setting up her own luxury leather bag business.

Betty also shares the true story behind her boutique salon, Flair by Betty, while also shedding more light on why her talk-of-the-town partnership with a friend ended with them as competitors in the same field.

“We’ve always wanted to have our own show out there because we feel like we have something to give,” Betty said during an interview.

“We’re going to be very candid about who we are, and about our life struggles and happiness,” Mercy added, revealing that fans are going to see a very different side to Betty.

Kyallo Kulture is created and executive-produced by Eugene Mbugua, the genius behind Kenya’s biggest docu-reality shows and Showmax favourites like the 2021 Kalasha nominee Sol Family; the 2021 Kalasha nominee and 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA) nominee This Love; 2018 Kalasha nominee Stori Yangu and 2019 Kalasha winner Our Perfect Wedding.

Fans can catch new episodes every Friday on Showmax.

