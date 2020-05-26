Betty Kyallo Open To Settling Down But With A Divorced Man

K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo is open to having more kids.

This she revealed on her YouTube channel “Betty Kyallo Lately”.

According to Betty, she wants her daughter, Ivanna, to have a sibling.

But according to the Weekend With Betty host, she would rather do this with a divorced man.

Well, the Flair by Betty Parlour proprietor revealed that she is naturally drawn to divorced men because they too, just like her have been through the same situation.

Betty was married for a short while to NTV investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

Their short-lived marriage was marred with cheating allegations. She is said to have been involved with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The situation with Joho, did not end well either.

“I am hustling for my kid Ivanna and I want another kid. If there are potentials bachelors. I’m not sure if I want a divorced guy, a single guy who has never been married or a widower. I’m always pulling that direction of divorced,” she told her fans.

Back to why the Up Close With Betty host is more into the experienced man; well, she reckons they will be more tolerant and understanding.

“This is because I feel like tunaelewana, because I have been through it. I feel like when you have someone who is divorced it’s like wanajua things can go wrong so they try as much as possible for things not to go wrong. But I know there are some nice guys out but anyway tutaona tukiendelea,” she continued.

The mother of one previously opened up to the idea of remarrying.

“For a long time, I didn’t want to get married after the divorce, but I think I know what went wrong and I know I can be better. I know what I need to look for in somebody. So, I’m starting to warm up to the idea of marriage because for me it was a no. But for now, I find myself thinking okay, inaweza,” said Betty.

