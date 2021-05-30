Betty Kyallo, Eric Omondi’s ‘The Big Quiz’ Show Discontinued As Winners Decry Non-payment

The Big Quiz Show which has been hosted by TV personality Betty Kyallo and comedian Eric Omondi has been discontinued.

Announcing the move on Sunday, May 30, the show’s Executive Director Patrick Ojil however said that winners who are yet to receive their rewards should not blame Omondi and Ms Kyallo, but should instead contact the organising company.

“The management of The Big Quiz Show limited would like to inform the public that due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to discontinue the show after a six-week run,” Ojil said.

The Big Quiz Show has been airing every Sunday on KTN Home as an interactive live TV gaming show, where the audience get to win several prizes, including cash awards.

Read: Betty Kyallo’s New Show At KTN Revealed

However, in recent times, there have been complaints that some of the winners in the show are yet to receive their dues.

“Further, we wish to confirm that all partners, including the broadcast partner, who were contracted by The Big Quiz Show Limited carried out their obligation as per the terms of the agreement,” said Ojil.

Thousands had registered for the competition and used to pay their subscription, answering weekly trivia hoping to win awards.

100 winners won various amounts of money weekly with the top prize capped at Ksh1 million and the 100th winning player walked away with Ksh1,000.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu