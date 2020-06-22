Betty Kyallo, Dennis Okari Celebrate Daughter’s Sixth Birthday In Style

Former K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo and her ex-husband Dennis Okari have successfully been co-parenting.

It was visible on Sunday as they celebrated their daughter, Ivanna’s sixth birthday.

The bubbly young lady turns six today.

In a video on Betty’s YouTube channel, Betty Kyallo Lately, the mother of one sobbed as she recounted events from last year when her child was unwell.

“I woke up one day last year and she couldn´t walk. The next day she could not talk, she couldn’t eat, she couldn’t sit…it just went downhill for so long before I even knew what was wrong. I always looked at her bed whenever I came home from the hospital and I always wondered “will she ever come home to her bed?”” a teary Betty said.

Ivanna was unwell for the best part of 2019 but pulled through. This the Flair by Betty Parlour owner revealed as she reflected on the year that was 2019.

Also present during the birthday was Okari who took a knee as he praised his little girl.

“I´ll be the first man to go on my knees for you, before that boy comes. You are the most intelligent, the most smartest, the most beautiful, precious daughter anyone would have on this world.I pray for God´s blessings on your life and may you impact many more generations,” the investigative journalist said.

As he planted a kiss on Ivanna’s cheek, Betty was seen crying.

Speaking to comedian Jalang’o on his YouTube channel two weeks ago, the former anchor revealed that she and Okari are doing great when it comes to raising Ivanna.

“Right now I’ve grown so much…the person who used to be Betty two or three years ago is not the same person I am today. There are things that we came to realize are very important about our lives; that it’s not just always about us as adults,” she said.

She also noted that everyone is on the same page including Okari’s new wife, Naomi.

“So, yes, we are on very good terms with both him and his family and his wife…and we’re making sure that Ivanna is getting the love that she deserves; daddy and mummy’s love. It is so important to nurture that relationship between a dad and his little girl,” she continued.

