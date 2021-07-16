Betty Kyallo Back on the Dating Scene, Spotted at New Lover’s Home (Photos)

Former news anchor Betty Kyallo is finally dating.

The Flair by Betty beauty parlour proprietor is according to word on the street dating Nick Ndeda.

The two were spotted at Nick Ndeda’s apartment by someone Betty has referred to as a “nosy neighbour”. According to the “nosy neighbour”, the mother of one has been visiting the rather flashy lawyer quite often and spent the weekend at his place.

Betty is in a yellow hoodie paired with a pair of blue jeans and her new beau in a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

In a series of photos shared online, the couple is seen getting into a car. They were apparently going for a drive on a chilly Sunday morning.







Betty Kyallo with boyfriend Nick Ndeda [Courtesy]The neighbour alleged that Betty spent Sunday with Nick Ndeda, left and came back later that evening. Her car was still within the apartment block on Monday morning.

After word got out that she was seeing the lawyer cum entrepreneur, Betty said, “Naambiwa kuna chai mahali. Ebu mkunywe kuna baridi sana.”

“Also poleni kama hampendwi. Mimi napendwa sana.”

She also blasted the “nosy neighbour” who shared the news with the world through blogger Edgar Obare.

“Weeuh enyewe how do you sit on your balcony following other people’s lives. Hadi unajua saa ya kurudi home . Loneliness is real aki,” she wrote.

Betty has previously been said to be involved with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Ali Nur alias Somali Bae.

She was married to NTV investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

